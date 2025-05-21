Mother, children, and family dog escape house fire in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A mother, her two adult children, and the family dog escape a house fire in Harford County.

It happened in Edgewood at 3062 Ebbtide Drive on Tuesday at 5:35pm.

Jessica Thomas/Joppa-Magnolia VFC

Harford Accidental Dwelling Fire



According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was caused accidentally due to an unattended candle/incense.

The family was home when the smoke alarm went off and discovered smoke coming from one of the bedrooms.

They tried to put the fire out with a pot of water to no avail. The fire grew beyond their control. They were able to successfully get outside to call 911.

They were also able to reenter the home to rescue the dog who was still inside.

The initial investigation revealed the fire was able to spread rapidly because of two bedroom windows which were open. The flames moved to the roof, then the attic.

Firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company, along with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, were able to stop the fire from spreading further.

Authorities say the fire caused $300,000.00 in structural damage and $200,000.00 in personal belongings.

