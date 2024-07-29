A local summer camp honored WMAR-2 News' Jonathan Hunter with Superhero card

We have fun news to share about a member of the Good Morning Maryland team.
WMAR-2 News' Jonathan hunter was honored by a camp taking place at a local school.
The camp is called Education, Sports and Fun.
Every year ESF holds summer a camp at Gilman in Baltimore.
Campers can earn superhero cards for good behavior.
The staff presented Jonathan with his own superhero card!
Last summer, Hunter did a story highlighting the great work happening at the camp.
He even played basketball with the kids.
They gave Hunter a big version of the card.
He even took time to sign the cards for the kids as well.