A local summer camp honored WMAR-2 News' Jonathan Hunter with Superhero card

We have fun news to share about a member of the Good Morning Maryland team.

WMAR-2 News' Jonathan hunter was honored by a camp taking place at a local school.

The camp is called Education, Sports and Fun.

Every year ESF holds summer a camp at Gilman in Baltimore.

Campers can earn superhero cards for good behavior.

The staff presented Jonathan with his own superhero card!

Last summer, Hunter did a story highlighting the great work happening at the camp.

He even played basketball with the kids.

They gave Hunter a big version of the card.

He even took time to sign the cards for the kids as well.

