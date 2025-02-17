A new children's book is taking over shelves in a bookstore in Havre de Grace.

What's special about this book is not the story being told but the author, who is a child himself.

At just 7 years old, Isaac Waszkiewicz wrote a children's book with his mother.

They say it's perfect for bedtime stories.

"There is a caterpillar named Pitter Caller, and it's his first train ride," says Issac.

VIDEO: A local 7-year-old author's book is trending on Amazon A local 7-year-old author's book is trending on Amazon

The family published the book in January, and ever since, the response from the community has been better than expected.

"It's an amazing experience to see the people's reaction to reading the book, getting the book," says Issac's father, Justin.

"It was really nice to see his class have Isaac read the book to them. A teacher sent us a picture of that, so that was really nice, and we have been getting a lot of feedback online from family and friends and other people who have come to purchase the book either in store or online, and it's wonderful."

Christy Silverstein, co-owner of Joe's Mercantile, agreed to sell it in her shop.

"Anytime somebody local is doing something, we're all about it; we're all about supporting them. And the fact that he is a little kid and he is cute, that always helps," says Christy Silverstein, co-owner of Joe's Mechantile.

She says she was impressed to hear Isaac came up with the story on his own, and his mother helped him illustrate it.

Isaac says he is happy people are buying his book because he says he put a lot of work into it.

"It was a little bit hard thinking about some of the pages," the young author says.

Isaac's dad says the book is great for all young children but mainly children from first to third grade.

"They love the story. It's witty, it's funny, and it's a cute little story for kids to read at bedtime with their parents, and I think the language in it is nice and appropriate for kids to even learn how to read, or it might be their first book, or they are getting into certain reading levels, and it's really nice."

It's not just gaining popularity here in Maryland. It's also trending number one under new releases on Amazon for children's books.