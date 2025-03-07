A F-250 hit and killed a woman last Friday, police ask for help to find vehicle

A Ford F-250 hit a woman crossing the street in the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway and fled the scene. It happened last Friday at 2:17am.

Paramedics soon after arrived on the scene and began treating the woman while she was lying on the ground. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Baltimore Police Still of F250

Authorities say the woman was crossing the intersection when the black F-250 hit her in the middle of the street.

Crash Team officers are asking for the assistance of the public to locate the Ford F-150, 4-door, with multiple items in its cargo area.

The front of the truck should also have minor damage to the grille and a missing Ford emblem. The truck may be gray or green in color.

If found, please contact AIU (Crash Team) at 410-396-2606.

