Woman killed in hit-and-run after truck runs traffic light in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway and found the victim, a 35-year-old woman, lying on the ground.

She died a short time after arriving at a local hospital.

Investigators say the victim was crossing the street when a possible black F-150 truck ran a traffic light and struck her.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call police at 410-396-2606.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

