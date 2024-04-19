A church's potential closure, and its impact on a Catholic community in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — To see how the proposed closure of 40 Catholic churches might impact Baltimore, you don't have to look far.

We certainly didn't have to; St. Pius X Church is next-door neighbors with WMAR. It could be among the churches closed and merged with a nearby parish.

This week, parishioners have expressed concerns to WMAR, pointing out what the closures will mean for the community and the people they serve.

The St. Pius X "Giving Garden" was started by Elizabeth Wagner; sprouted six years ago right next to the church.

"This is my baby," Wagner said, looking around at the batch of plants beside York Road. "I love this."

Food grown at the garden goes to two food pantries in the area. Wagner is there three days a week - fellow parishioners tend to the garden as well. But the future of the plant beds, and the parish beside it, are in question.

"It hurts. It hurts. A neighbor, who doesn't come to this church emailed me and that was the first time I cried. Because there is so much heart and soul in this," said Wagner.

As part of a plan which would reduce parishes in Baltimore City and County from 61 to 21. St. Pius X and a handful of others in the region would merge with Cathedral of Mary our Queen two miles away on Charles St.

"People who have been friends for 30 years, and people in this garden, they'll all disperse. Who knows where they will go," Wagner added.

WMAR spoke one-on-one this week with Bishop Bruce Lewandowski; he said dwindling mass attendance is a culprit for the closures, along with deferred maintenance for church properties.

"It's time to stop, retool, reorganize, concentrate our efforts and launch out again, getting smaller to get bigger so that we can rebuild our Church in Baltimore," Lewandowski told WMAR.

In the parking lot next to St. Pius, families in the surrounding community usher in warmer days at the church's annual spring carnival. This year, it kicks off the weekend of April 19.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore told WMAR in general, the newly-formed parish would continue community events; all activities and ministries in the joined regions would come together. The land at St. Pius might still be available for growing things, the spokesperson said.

Archdiocese of Baltimore

The plan is not set in stone yet, but buildings eventually slated for closure would either be sold or repurposed.



A handful of public meetings will offer parishioners the chance to speak directly to the Archdiocese on its 'Seek the City to Come' plan.

"We'll carpool out there," Wagner said, "and we'll try to have a message that hits."

The first chance to make their voice heard will be Thursday, April 25, at Archbishop Curley High School. The separate meeting on April 30 changed venues and will now be at Our Lady of Victory in Arbutus. Both start at 6:30pm.