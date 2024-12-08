A Christmas List for frustrated Ravens fans

*This wish list, even if Santa could greenlight all of it, isn't a cure-all, but these changes would significantly boost the Ravens chances of making a deep playoff run.*

Better use of Derrick Henry

Giving Derrick Henry a lot of carries week to week is a given. However, all runs aren’t created equal. When and how an offense decides to run is also key.

Yes, Derrick Henry is a Hall of Fame running back who can shift gears from monster truck to muscle car. Yes, Henry is a force on almost any type of running play.

But this monster truck/muscle car is at its best when it’s off terrain, meaning Henry is at his best when he’s running stretch or toss plays to the outside.

For the better part of this season, the Ravens have had a bad habit of running Henry straight up the gut into the teeth of some of the best defenses in the league.

This isn’t going to cut it, no pun intended. Yes, it’s great on risky 4th downs and most "have to have it" short yardage situations.

However, a better use of Henry’s carries is to use runs to the outside more. One of the main reasons why is on these types of runs, Pat Ricard is on the field. This allows Henry to simply follow his lead.

When Pat presses the big red button (pancake block) on a linebacker, Henry has more opportunities to detonate into the second level of a defense for a game-breaking run.

Derrick needs time to see the field and pick a spot. More than anything, no matter what, Harbaugh needs to stick to the run. 20 or more carries for Henry every game.

Statmuse Statmuse Henry Ravens



In addition, Henry should be on the field more during passing downs. Every time Lamar throws to him in the flat, he almost always bulldozes and falls forward for a first down. No one wants to tackle Henry.

They. should. Do. this. More.

Is Diontae Staying or Leaving?

Diontae Johnson was suspended on Wednesday Dec 4th for conduct detrimental to the team after he refused to go into the game versus the Eagles.

Sources close to the team say Johnson was frustrated after coming from Carolina, where he was the #1 receiver, to now being the fifth option.

Even though Johnson hasn’t had the cleanest past when it comes to locker room harmony, it’s easy to see why he would be dissatisfied with not being on the field.

However, this was not the most functional way to go about it.

After being traded to Baltimore, Johnson has only had one catch for six yards.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson, right, attempts to catch a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rashod Bateman has a knee injury. Harbaugh said recently, "It's not a long-term thing."

If both parties can find a way to make it work, Johnson would be a good option as a #3 WR when Bateman comes back. In the meantime, after his suspension, he could serve as the #2 behind Zay Flowers.

Where is Tez Walker?

The Ravens drafted Tez Walker, who is a speedy WR to take the top off defenses and open things up underneath. Like Johnson, he can add another explosive dimension to this offense. The question is, where is he?

This offense is already considered one of the fastest in the league. Who knows? Walker could make it even faster, putting defenses in even more of a bind week to week.

Nelson Agholor has been having trouble with securing passes as of late.

He dropped multiple passes in which Lamar threaded the needle to get him an opportunity to catch the ball in the loss against the Eagles. No dice.

This is the perfect opportunity for Johnson or Walker to show what they can bring to the team.

The curious case of Justin Tucker

The goal post is split right down the middle in the Raven's Flock as to why Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker is missing more kicks than ever this year.

Some believe things started going downhill when punter Sam Koch, Tucker’s longtime holder, retired in 2022 and joined the Ravens as a special team consultant.

Justin has come out and said he's missing them. The blame is on no one else. Harbaugh says they are not considering looking elsewhere. Justin is the guy.

On one hand, here Justin has been relied on for so long. He’s been consistent for so long most would say he’s earned time to get it right.

Others in the fan base have said, “What have you done for me lately?” Pull a kicker off the street and pray he can make 'em.

The real doomsday scenario would be to get someone off the street. He comes in and misses one wide right in prime time.

The hope here is whatever is going on can be fixed. The need for the Ravens to be able to make field goals in close games, especially as the season gets deeper into December, and if they make the playoffs, cannot be understated.

A small change on defense could pay big dividends

The Ravens plans for the secondary have been for DBs to maintain only one side of the field, rarely switching to the opposite side to adapt to what the offense is doing.

It would be great if Marlon Humphrey could shadow the X receiver/#1 of the opposite team for the majority of the game. As it stands, Marlon has an 85 coverage grade according to PFF.

Terrance Williams/AP Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Marlon following receivers like AJ Brown, Davante Adams, and Amari Cooper could help limit these types of pass catchers from breaking the game open.