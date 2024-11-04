A battle of numbers, Harford County Executive clashes with organizations over 2026 budget

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Monday, County Executive Bob Cassilly released a video asking if people in Harford County are open to having a 25% tax increase.

In the video, he says he doesn't want to increase taxes but the demand from the sheriff's office, the school board, and the attorney general's office has put a $92 million demand on the 2026 budget.

However, those organizations disagree with the County Executive's assessment.

This disagreement has many people in Harford County confused.

"There seems to be an expectation from the community for a lot of government services, a lot of government support, and then not a lot of willingness to pay for that," says Greg Paye.

Harford County Schools is asking for roughly a $60 million increase to its budget to make up for money lost within the last two years.

The State's Attorney's office is asking for $978,000 for the salaries of the current staff.

WMAR spoke with Sheriff Gahler who says many of the requests his department is making for additional funding are not new, and the things that need the extra money have been an issue for a number of years.

"What we provide here at the sheriff's office is an assessment of the needs of this office and if you don't do it two years ago, and you don't do it last year, then it gets bigger this year," says Sheriff Gahler.

Gahler says his main priority is $11 million for wages for officers.

He says the additional information he sent to Cassilly about the 2026 budget is not a demand for more money, it's an outline of the department's needs overall new and old.

Joanne who lives in Harford County says she is not sure which side she actually believes or what the financial demand is.

"One side says one thing and the other side says another and we don't need confusion," says Joanne.

Joanne says after seeing the video of Cassilly she says she feels conflicted about the budget.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to think that there is something obscure. So I wish them the best in figuring it out what really can work for the citizens and the government."

The official budget request will be given to the county council in April 2025.