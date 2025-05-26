BALTIMORE — A Towson-based running club called the Block Blazers usually meets on Thursday afternoons to run 5K, but on Monday, the Blazers met at Lake Montebello Park to take on a different challenge.

"Today marks the first day of our anniversary week, so we kicked off with the Murph challenge," says Brandon Moody.

WATCH: A Baltimore Running Club Takes on the Murph Challenge in honor of Memorial Day A Baltimore Running Club Takes on the Murph Challenge in honor of Memorial Day

The challenge includes a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then a second mile run.

"We get to go out there and use our God-given bodies and talents, and you know, uphold the tradition. It means a lot, you know," says Jeff Allen.

The tradition started 20 years ago in memory of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

Since then, people from across the U.S. complete the challenge on Memorial Day in his honor.

"It was great seeing everyone come together and participate in such a great challenge," says Kori Brown, who joined the Block Blazers last summer.

"I had asked them before today if they were going to modify it for girls, and they said no, so I was a bit nervous for that but it was good everyone was still, you know, supporting each other and motivating each other to finish, so it was nice,” says Kori Brown.

However, she says that everyone was still supporting and motivating each other to finish.

"Everybody brings, like, a different diversity aspect of their life to the group, and we are lucky to know each other," says Jeff.

The Block Blazers are celebrating their one-year anniversary and have a number of events lined up for the week, including a run on Thursday in Towson and a community cleanup on Sunday, because the runners say the Block Blazers is more than just a running club.

"I think the more people that we can inspire to come out, you know, get fit, challenge themselves. I always say it's a blessing to be able to learn, even if pain is the teacher, so as you walk through and navigate discomfort, just being able to grow on a day-to-day basis, on a week-to-week basis, I think it pays dividends. And the more people that we can impact and the more people we can inspire, the better," says Brandon Moody.

Block Blazers Events Schedule:

May 29th: Block Blazers 1-year Celebraztion Run, 6pm at 435 York Road.

Blazers Appreciation at Silks Sports Bar, 8pm, 8 Allegheny Ave.

May 30th: Ax Throwing and Happy Hour, 6:30-9:00pm, 1 W Pennsylvania Ave, Suite 117.

May 31st: Community Cleanup w/ Safe Streets, 10am, 5313 York Road.

