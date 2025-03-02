98, 99, it's 100 for Fort McHenry

It was a windy day for visitors enjoying the 100th anniversary of Fort McHenry National Monument, on March 1-2.

The day had a number of events for people to enjoy, including special ranger programs, living history with the Fort McHenry Guard, and a morning and evening flag change.

It was also the debut of a new 100th anniversary museum exhibit, "Fort McHenry: The Early Years."

The days rundown included living history volunteers from the Fort McHenry Guard, which featured soldiers, sailors, and civilians who walked visitors through different periods of the national monument's history.