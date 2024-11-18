95 Northbound at 198 closed due to shooting investigation

Update (11/18, 9:25 a.m.): MDOT reported two left lanes of 95 Northbound are open, two right lanes remain closed.

Original story:

Northbound I-95 at 198 is closed due to a shooting investigation.

Maryland State Police say a 28-year-old man was shot around 4:30 Monday morning. He was found outside of his car.

Medics rushed him to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

