WILMINGTON, Delaware — Interstate 95 South in Delaware is back open after being shutdown Wednesday morning.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says a dump truck, driving with its bed up, struck the Route 141 bridge on 95 South. The truck than hit another truck, sending it into the side of the highway.

It happened around 6 Wednesday morning.

I-295 at Route 141 is still CLOSED because of the extent of the damage to guardrails.

Here's an update from DelDOT