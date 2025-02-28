91 year-old gold medalist inspires his community through fitness

Community members at the Randallstown Community Center showed up Thursday, celebrating Marshall Thompson, a 91-year-old who just recently won four gold medals at the national US Track and Field masters last week in the 60-yard dash, the long jump, the triple jump, and the 200 meters.

"These are all my friends, and I'm happy to be an example to them. It's all about us getting together and socializing, keeping fit, and enjoying each other's company," says Thompson.

When he's not out bringing home gold medals or ministering to his community, he spends many days with his pickleball community.

Sometimes they play; other times they aim to get steps in. 10,000 to be precise.

"That inspired me to continue to walk because more and more are coming out and having conversations with me and asking me questions," says Thompson.

Also at Thursday's celebration was someone who has seen Thompson lead by example her entire life. His daughter, Karen.

"What can I say? How awesome I'm totally awesome dude. He's been totally awesome all my life. I mean, he has so many medals through the years, and I'm thinking to myself, all right. He'll probably slow down a little bit. Not my dad," says Karen.

Slowing down just isn't in this family's genes.

Karen says she's had two relatives live past 100. Couple that with her father's drive, she says it makes getting older sound fun.

"If you at least think about your health and think about eating right, you can experience this kind of lifestyle. It's worth looking forward to," says Karen.

When asked if there's a secret to ensuring physical longevity, Thompson says it's all spiritual but does offer key advice.

"Get off that sofa. Get away from that TV. It'll be there, cause if you sit there and look, you won't be there," says Thompson.