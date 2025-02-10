9,000-square foot "Overlook" event space to open at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — Clyde's Restaurant Group - which owned the now-shuttered Clyde's of Columbia - will now open a large event space at the Baltimore Peninsula.

They will open a 9,000-square-foot rental venue on the third floor of the waterfront Rye Street Market

The restaurant group runs Rye Street Tavern, which reopened last year after a major transformation.

MAG Partners Meeting space at Baltimore Peninsula



The new space will be called "Overlook on Baltimore Peninsula." It will hold up to 300 guests, and include indoor and rooftop space for a variety of events.

The prominent Clyde's of Columbia restaurant closed in 2020, but the restaurant group continues to grow, now focusing on the D.C. area.

It just opened Cordelia Fishbar in D.C., and plans to open Ebbitt House next spring in the Virginia suburbs.

But, this latest lease shows Clyde's remains invested in Baltimore as well.

President and CEO John McDonnell said in a press release: