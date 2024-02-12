Waterfront restaurant to reopen at Baltimore Peninsula in May

BALTIMORE — A waterfront restaurant featuring a "Southern culinary lean" is set to reopen this spring at the Baltimore Peninsula development in south Baltimore.

Pictures showing the new Rye Street Tavern were released today by the Peninsula's representatives.

Rye Street Tavern is being built by Clyde's Restaurant Group, and it's expected to open May 6.

The 12,000-square-foot restaurant will have two stories and offer "classic fare with a Southern culinary lean," including an outdoor bar area, oyster bar, private event spaces "furnished with art and artifacts that celebrate the rich heritage of Baltimore," and a "spectacular outdoor waterfront venue."

It will also feature Sagamore Spirit Rye, which is produced in the distillery next door.

Kevin Plank, Principal and CEO of Sagamore Ventures, said in a statement: