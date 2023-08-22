$8K reward offered for information in deadly shooting of Darrell Benner

BALTIMORE — A $8,000 reward is being offered for information on an August 18 murder in the 1000 block of South Curley Street.

Darrell Benner, 57, was shot and killed during a robbery.

Benner's nephew told WMAR he went outside their home on South Curley Street near Canton Square around 12:30 a.m. to move his new car.

That's when three men robbed him for the red Dodge Charger and as they were leaving, his uncle Darrell Benner tried to come to his aide with a BB gun chasing the men and was shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.