Police investigating resident's death at Potomac senior living center as homicide

POTOMAC, Md. — A man's death at a Montgomery County senior living facility is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident happened Valentine's Day morning at Cogir of Potomac.

That's where an unidentified 87-year-old resident stopped breathing, and despite life saving measures couldn't be resuscitated.

While the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death, evidence at the scene prompted detectives to open a homicide investigation.

When reached for comment, a Cogir spokesperson issued this statement to WMAR-2 News.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. An active investigation is currently being conducted by local law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to support their efforts in any way we can. Because this is an ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. The safety and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority."