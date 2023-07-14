8-year-old's testimony helps convict man of double murder

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The man responsible for the double murder of Nyatiaha Faltz and her son Grantley Herbert, has been convicted of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

According to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, Antowan Clark, 44, was also convicted of one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possessing a firearm after conviction of a disqualifying crime.

This all stems from an incident on March 31, 2021, when Baltimore County Police were called to the 5500 block of Lanham Way in Rosedale for reports of shots fired.

When the police arrived, they found Clark at the driver's door of the car. Inside the car were the bodies of Faltz and her 19-year-old son Herbert.

Police say Faltz had been in a dispute with Clark and she told him to leave her house.

Later in the evening, Faltz came home from dinner with her son, 13-year-old nephew, and eight-year-old niece and discovered Clark hadn't left the house.

Herbert entered the house first and Clark pulled out a gun and shot him. Herbert fled the house and back to the car with Clark chasing him.

Once he reached the car, Clark opened fire, striking Faltz five times and Herbert twice more.

The eight-year-old girl was shot in the leg as she was being protected by Herbert.

Clark was placed under arrest at the scene.

The eight-year-old survived and testified at the trial.

Faltz and Herbert were pronounced dead at Franklin Square Hospital shortly after their arrival.