ELKTON, Md. — Eight people were displaced after a serious fire at an Elkton home on New Year's Day.

It happened at 5:56 p.m., in the 100 block of Normira Avenue, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire caused an estimated total of $50,000 in damage.

There were no injuries.

The house had smoke alarms but in an "unprotected area," said the Fire Marshal's office.

The cause remains under investigation.