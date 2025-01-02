Eight people injured, three critically in a fire in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — A fire in Dundalk overnight sent 8 people to the hospital. It happened in the 3400 block of Loganview Drive just before 2:30 am.

Four adults and four children were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The Baltimore County Fire Department later said that three of the patients were critically injured and the other five are expected to survive their injuries.

It took over an hour to put out the flames and a second alarm was called.

The fire department says an accidental electrical malfunction caused it.