7-alarm warehouse fire contained after response from over 200 firefighters

BALTIMORE — A massive 7-alarm fire ripped through a mattress warehouse in West Baltimore Monday night.

The fire has since been contained to the building. Amtrak service has been restored, but restricted to one track officials say.

Some firefighters are still on the scene addressing hot spots and it has been downgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

According to Fire Chief James Wallace, they're unsure if the building was completely vacant.

The call came in just before 7:00 p.m., in the area of Edmondson Avenue and Bentalou Street.

What started as a 4-alarm quickly rose to a 7-alarm as crews tried to get it under control.

Due to the fire, MARC train service on the Penn line is cancelled for Tuesday morning. Passengers can use the Camden Line or other alternatives.

Over 200 firefighters were on scene fighting the blaze.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region is working with Baltimore City partners to help people who have been displaced by the fire.

The residents from 15 households evacuated from the 600 block of North Bentalou Street will be temporarily housed by Baltimore in a hotel.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of this fire remains under investigation.