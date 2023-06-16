65-year-old woman shot while buying morning coffee

BALTIMORE — Shots were fired in South Baltimore Friday morning, hitting an elderly woman.

It happened around 10:30 in the 900 block of East Patapsco Avenue, that’s where a woman was shot while shopping inside a convenience store.

It was a 65-year-old woman who was shot. People in the area told WMAR-2 News the woman is known to visit the convenient store daily to purchase her coffee and cigarettes in the morning.

Friday morning, while doing just that, a bullet pierced through the store window striking her.

A neighboring business owner who didn’t want to be identified said he heard the gun shots and watched the police conduct their investigation following that shooting.

“So I heard some gunshots. Probably like five minutes or 10 minutes later the police came. I didn’t see someone that got hurt, I know the ambulance came that they picked up someone,” the business owner said.

Police said it happened after a black SUV pulled up and started shooting from the vehicle before speeding off.

“Happens all the time, at least once in a week or twice in a week sometimes. Why it won’t concern me because you know randomly it may hit someone. But we always hear it, we used to it,” the business owner added.

He said he’s had his car business in this Brooklyn area going on 20 years, and he believes the drugs and the violence in the community has been adopted as normal.

“That’s part of the problem it’s major problem,” the business owner said.

So much that it’s hindered the growth of his business and he’s hoping for a change.

“Some of them, they break in the cars at night times, they broke the car and sleep in it. They broke in about like three, four times. It concerns me but what can we do about it,” the business owner said.

A lot of people and neighboring businesses in this community were very tight lipped about what happened and what they heard and saw for fear of retaliation.

However, police are asking anyone with information concerning this shooting to contact them at Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7-LOCKUP.