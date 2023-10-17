63-year-old man stabbed to death in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — In Baltimore County, a search is underway for the person who stabbed and killed 63-year-old Keith Yeager Monday night.

"We've had a few break in and cars and stuff but that doesn't wear on me like someone actually stabbing somebody cause you know that takes a certain type of person,” said Michael Phillips who lives in the neighborhood.

Phillips lives down the street from where the crime happened.

"I was sitting on my back porch smoking a cigarette and saw some flashing lights but thought it was just the assisted living because the ambulance comes quite a bit,” said Phillips.

It was around 10 Monday night, Baltimore County Police were called to the Eastern Blvd Bridge along the Back River for an assault.

"When our officers arrived they located a man 63-years-old who had been stabbed multiple times,” said Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department Director of Public Affairs.

That man, identified as Yeager, died in the hospital. Homicide detectives were still in the area Tuesday.

"This is not an area that we would be frequently called to in reference to an assault happening,” said Stewart.

There are no suspects at this time. Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.