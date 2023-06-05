Major 24-hour vet clinic leaves Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A longtime Towson emergency vet clinic is moving to the Cockeysville area, starting today.

Pet+E.R. announced it's leaving its location on Cromwell Bridge Road, in the shopping center known as Luskin's Hill, overlooking the Beltway. Pet+E.R. has been there since 2003, and opened a Columbia location in 2016. The clinic first opened its doors in 1986 on York Road.

Pet+E.R., which says it's the "only certified veterinary emergency and critical care center in Maryland," will now be about 10 miles away, at 10626 York Road.

The hospital noted on Facebook: "Unfortunately, we outgrew our current location long ago. We spent two years scouting more spacious locations, including several in the Towson area, and could not find a space that suited the needs of our staff and the patients we treat. We searched diligently and thoroughly."