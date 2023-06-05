Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Major 24-hour vet clinic leaves Towson

hospital-doctor-generic.png
Canva
hospital-doctor-generic.png
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 16:20:18-04

TOWSON, Md. — A longtime Towson emergency vet clinic is moving to the Cockeysville area, starting today.

Pet+E.R. announced it's leaving its location on Cromwell Bridge Road, in the shopping center known as Luskin's Hill, overlooking the Beltway. Pet+E.R. has been there since 2003, and opened a Columbia location in 2016. The clinic first opened its doors in 1986 on York Road.

Pet+E.R., which says it's the "only certified veterinary emergency and critical care center in Maryland," will now be about 10 miles away, at 10626 York Road.

The hospital noted on Facebook: "Unfortunately, we outgrew our current location long ago. We spent two years scouting more spacious locations, including several in the Towson area, and could not find a space that suited the needs of our staff and the patients we treat. We searched diligently and thoroughly."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices