6-story luxury apartment complex coming to Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — Construction is set to start soon a six-story apartment complex at the Village of Cross Keys, in north Baltimore off of Falls Road.

It's called "Sanctuary at Cross Keys" and will have 331 units, announced Questar Properties, which just closed on financing for the project.

The development will feature a pet grooming salon, a "resort-quality pool with covered cabanas," a giant two-sided outdoor TV screen, a Zen Garden with a pagoda, and a lounge with private "zoom rooms," among other amenities.

Zach Gorn, principal of Questar, said in a statement:

The excellent work done by Caves Valley Partners in the ongoing renaissance of Cross Keys provides the ideal setting for this development, and we are committed to delivering a multi-family residential experience of the highest quality to the Roland Park community.

Questar also owns 414 Light Street, the luxury high-rise at the Inner Harbor, among other properties.

RELATED | More details released about Chinese restaurant at Cross Keys