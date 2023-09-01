6 months for ex corrections nurse who smuggled drugs to inmates at Jessup

Eleven people learned their fate after being convicted of smuggling contraband into the Jessup Correctional Institution.

An investigation launched in April 2021 when heroin, suboxone, an Apple Watch, and SIM cards were discovered inside the cells of inmates Gary Ward and Donte Tyner.

Investigators determined Makeia Brockington Nelson, a nurse working in the jail at the time, was responsible for sneaking in the items.

In March 2022 a package for Nelson was intercepted at Jessup. Turns out Ward's daughter, Jasmine, sent it.

Police went on to search Nelson’s home where they discovered more suboxone and tobacco that she intended to smuggle

Six others, including Nelson's daughter, Tamar Brown, were charged for their role in the scheme.

Prosecutors estimate Nelson made at least $92,253 from smuggling.

Earlier this month a judge sentenced Nelson to six-years in jail, but suspended all but six months, instead ordering her to serve five-years probation upon release.

Her daughter, Tamar, received a three-year sentence with all of it suspended and five-years probation.

Gary Ward was sentenced to three years, to be served consecutively with the time he's currently serving.

His daughter, Jasmine, was also sentenced to three years, although she only has to serve 45 days followed by five-years probation.

Ward's former cellmate, Vaughn Clanton, and his brother, Marlon, were each sentenced to time served plus three-years probation.

Donte Tyner was given two years consecutive to his current sentence.

All other inmates involved were given six additional months of prison time.