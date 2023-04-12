Nurse at Jessup Correctional Institution accused of smuggling drugs to inmates

JESSUP, Md. — Eleven people face indictments following a two year probe into contraband smuggled through the Jessup Correctional Institution.

It all started in April 2021 when investigators discovered heroin, suboxone, an Apple Watch, and SIM cards inside the cells of inmates Gary Ward and Donte Tyner.

An investigation revealed a nurse at the jail, Makeia Brockington Nelson, 48, as the person sneaking in the items.

On March 30 last year, a package of contraband was intercepted at the facility.

Nelson allegedly received the package from Ward's daughter, Jasmine.

A search of Nelson’s home uncovered more suboxone and tobacco that she intended to smuggle.

Cash App records identified 10 others who took part in the scheme either by sending or receiving money for drugs.

From January 2021 through March 2022, Nelson made at least $92,253 from smuggling.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Tamar Brown, is also charged in the indictment.

Gary and Jasmine Ward face charges as well, along with Tyner.

Ward's former cellmate, Vaughn Clanton, and his brother, Marlon, are named in the indictment too.

Other inmates charged include Rodney Brown, 54, Kyvelle Martin, 39, Tavon Owens, 29, and Leo Gonzalez, 28.

“The illegal flow of drugs and other contraband into prisons leads to violence and drug overdoses within our prisons and creates barriers to our treatment, education, and rehabilitation efforts,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. "Let me be clear, to those who think they can operate in the shadows, we have zero tolerance for this sort of criminal behavior."