5 cases of measles have been confirmed in MD after recent out-of-state travel, per MDH

Five measles cases have been confirmed in Central MD by the Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday.

Authorities say the people infected recently traveled together to a location in the U.S. that is currently experiencing a measles outbreak.

The Department of Health says Marylanders should look for symptoms, review exposure times, and make sure that they are current on their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations.

Measles itself is a highly contagious disease. Officials say it is easily spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can remain in the air for a period of two hours after the person infected leaves the area. It's spread through direct contact and touching infected surfaces.

Anyone who visited the following location during the listed date and hours may have been exposed:

Carroll Hospital Center Emergency Department Waiting Room (200 Memorial Ave, Westminster, MD 21157) on July 13, 2026, from 2 - 5 p.m.

What to Do If You Think You May Have Been Exposed

Find out whether you have been vaccinated for measles or previously had measles. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected. To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or securely request your records online [health.maryland.gov] via My Immunization Record (MyIR).

[health.maryland.gov] via My Immunization Record (MyIR). If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles (e.g., you already had measles) and you might have been exposed, call your healthcare provider or your local health department as soon as possible to discuss the best next steps for you, as you may qualify for post-exposure treatments.

People, especially those not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at this location during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Exposed individuals who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to child care, school, work, or public places and should contact their healthcare provider. They should call their healthcare provider before going to a waiting room or emergency department so that the facility can take measures to prevent measles from spreading to others.

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure, but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

To protect the individuals’ privacy, the Maryland Department of Health will not provide any additional information about the patients.

The Maryland Department of Health recommends that all eligible people get fully vaccinated against measles. The MMR vaccine [health.maryland.gov] is routinely recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose, with the second dose at 4–6 years of age. Sometimes a dose is given as early as 6 to 12 months if travel is planned to an area with ongoing measles transmission.

Standard health insurance plans typically cover the MMR vaccine; it is also accessible via the Vaccines for Children Program [health.maryland.gov]. Adults who are uninsured or underinsured can check with their local health department to see whether a free MMR vaccine is available through the Maryland Vaccine Program [health.maryland.gov].

Maryland has confirmed nine measles cases in 2026, including these five. Three cases of measles were identified in Maryland in 2025, one in 2024, and one in 2023.