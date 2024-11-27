4MyCity is helping over 10,000 people for Thanksgiving

"My reasoning isn't like everybody else's. It's not like we have a lack of food or a lack of resources."

Desniege raised her children to eat healthy.

High grocery prices make it tough.

She found help from 4MyCity, a free source for fresh organic produce.

"We have to go to the grocery store for some things, but it's definitely helped with my grocery bill."

Desniege owns her own business and works a part-time job at a grocery store.

There, she sees the high price of buying organic, healthy food.

"The cost that they have to extend themselves; the people have to extend themselves to eat healthier is crazy. Like being able to come here has definitely helped with the financial aspects."

She's not alone.

This Thanksgiving season, 4MyCity has well over 10,000 people; it's helping.

"Since about June of this year, we've seen a 37% increase in families looking for food resources," says Christopher Dipnarine, founding executive director of 4MyCity.

Dipnarine started this non-profit not because of the lack of food in South Baltimore but because of the lack of fresh produce.

"Say these families go to these grocery stores; the junk on the shelf is still going to be priced lower than the produce. And if they have the choice, 'do I fill my bag with this item? Do I fill my bag with this item? They're going to go for the more."

To make it work, Chris has set up a system of getting produce that some stores may throw out because it doesn't look good.

He says 90% of the people who work here are volunteers, and he's getting the younger generation involved.

"I feel great. I just love helping people,” says Tayvionne, a volunteer.