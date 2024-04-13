7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting inside Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition following a shooting in Mondawmin Mall Saturday.

In a news conference, authorities said that the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of the mall and believed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two groups inside.

Police say that at some point during the groups' exchange, one of the men, pulled out a gun and started shooting into the crowd as he was running away.

The girl, who was shopping with her mother at the time, was shot twice.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where she is in critical condition but stable.

Authorities are looking for the shooter.

