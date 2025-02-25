3 years into war, Baltimore Ukrainian community prays for end to suffering

BALTIMORE — In the middle of the 20th century, in the aftermath of World War II, Maria Kaczaniuk's parents came to the United States - to Baltimore - finding community at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

"I feel that I have come here, God brought us here for a reason. He wanted us to have a better life, as everyone does," Kaczaniuk told WMAR.

Decades later, war is again on Kaczaniuk's mind. Since 2022, church members have been outspoken against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A 'Stop War Stop Putin' sign still hangs outside the church, just south of Patterson Park on Eastern Avenue.

"It's a sad story," Kaczaniuk said. "It's not ending, which makes it sadder. So many lives have been given, so many hearts have been broken."

Behind the pews of St. Michael the Archangel since 2022: prayers for Ukraine, in both English and in Ukrainian. Parishioners and clergy pray for the country each week, keeping Ukraine in mind with each liturgy.

Three years ago, on February 24, 2022, the community watched as Russia launched its invasion. Ukrainian troops fought back. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed.

"How many children, how many young men, how many do we have to lose before this ends? Is it right to do that, just because you want to?" Kaczaniuk questioned.

On Tuesday, the United States and Ukraine reportedly agreed to a minerals deal, and President Zelenskyy will visit Washington this Friday.

"We don't want anything from anyone, we just want to be left alone. We just want people to understand, we want a life. Just like everyone else does," Kaczaniuk added.