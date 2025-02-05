3 teens arrested, shooter still wanted in connection to Columbia fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police have made three arrests in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbia on January 14.

Lance Carrington, 17, was found dead in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

Police say the incident wasn't random and was possibly drug-related.

Janae Baker, 18, Kendall Stagg, 18 and Charles Epperson Jr. 19, were alleged to be at the scene and are charged with first-and second-degree murder.

They were arrested and are being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bail.

Police continue to search for 16-year-old Jemik Parker, the alleged shooter, and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on his location.

Howard County police

Parker has been charged as an adult with first-and second-degree murder.

Maryland state law typically does not allow a juvenile suspect's identification to be released, even when charged as an adult, but an exception exists "for the sole purposes of facilitating apprehension of a child and ensuring public safety” when a criminal arrest warrant is issued.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP.