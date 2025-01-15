Teen found dead in parked vehicle in Columbia Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, Md. — A teenager was shot and killed in Howard County Tuesday night.

He was later identified as 17-year-old Lance Carrington. Howard County police have since announced they're offering a reward for $5,000 for information.

It happened in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way in Columbia.

Howard County police arrived in the area after receiving a call regarding "suspicious circumstances."

The man was found dead in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

Police say this wasn't random and was possibly drug-related. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.