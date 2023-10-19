3 firefighters injured after fire damages multiple rowhomes in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three firefighters were hospitalized after battling a fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in Northwest Baltimore according to officials.

Firefighters arrived to the 5000 block of Linden Heights Avenue, around 4:00 p.m., to fight the blaze.

The fire started at one rowhome and spread to three additional homes.

At the time of this writing, firefighters are still working to get the fire under control.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators are assisting Baltimore firefighters with the fire.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.