After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire

Following the Board of Inquiry report on the Stricker Street fire that killed three Baltimore City firefighters, we went through and created a new timeline.

We now have more information about the 911 calls reporting the fire and what happened in the minutes and hours after the collapse.

Following the release of the report, Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned and the City is looking for a replacement.

The deaths have been declared a homicide, but no one has been arrested.