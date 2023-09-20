29,000+ applications accepted for Baltimore public housing

BALTIMORE — After Baltimore City opened the waitlist for the first time in four years, more than 29,000 households applied for public housing.

That's more than the city's Housing Authority currently houses, and more than a previous high of 27,000.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City said today it would accept all the 29,812 new applications. The agency had originally said it would select 13,000 people.

HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams said:

We are pleased to announce that we have accepted all applications submitted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14... It’s abundantly clear there is a need for affordable housing in Baltimore based on the overwhelming response we received over the two-week period.

The Housing Authority will randomly determine the order on the waitlist for each applicant; applicants will then need to complete an eligibility interview and provide documentation.

The agency also plans to reopen the Housing Choice Voucher Program (known as Section 8) from Oct. 2 through Oct. 13. The Housing Authority said it's expecting high interest in that program as well.