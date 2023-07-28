Baltimore City to reopen public housing waitlist after 4 years

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is reopening its waitlist for public housing soon, after it was shut down for four years.

The Housing Authority hasn't accepted housing applications since late 2019, due to an overwhelming demand and a wait time of up to 7 years at the time.

The waitlist is reopening Aug. 1 and will run through Aug. 14 for low-income residents. The Housing Authority will randomly select 13,000 people from the waitlist.

In 2019, the agency said there were 14,000 applications, down from 27,000.

HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams called it a "severe shortage" of public housing nationwide.

When the Low-Income Public Housing Program reopens, residents must submit applications online at habc-onthelist.myhousing.com. There will be several sites citywide for those who need computer or Internet access; those residents can call 1-888-301-8292. Those with disabilities or others who need additional support can also call that call center number.

Eligible families must have gross annual incomes that do not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area in which the family resides.

Abrahams said in a statement:

We urge all eligible individuals and families to utilize this opportunity and get placed on the new housing list. The application process provides equal access for all interested applicants... We are making it a priority to get the word out about this important moment. Every traditional and digital outreach platform will be targeted.

After the two-week application period ends, HABC will randomly choose applicants to be selected. It will notify all other applicants that they were not chosen.

When vacant units become available, HABC will choose applicants based on their order on the waiting list, which is also determined by the random lottery, admission preferences, and size and type of the unit needed.

The city's Housing Authority currently houses more than 23,000 people.