$27K reward offered for info on the fatal shooting of Jalil George

BALTIMORE — A reward of up to $27,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jalil George.

On Dec. 7, 2022, around 2:50 p.m., George was shot and killed in the rear side alley of 2500 Oswego Avenue while he was rehabilitating a house in the neighborhood.

George was a young real estate investor ready to redevelop his community. He posted a video to Facebook in July about how he was excited about buying a property in Park Heights to renovate and sell.

During a walkthrough five months later, he was shot and killed.

His death prompted many community leaders to come together.

"Our hood our job, and that means that no matter where we are in what neighborhood, that is our responsibility to shift and change Baltimore City. If we can change, Baltimore City will change, but it's going to be the participation of individuals that believe," said Elijah Miles, Chairman of The Tendea Family.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for a tip leading to an arrest and charges filed. A separate, privately funded reward s offering an additional $17,000 for any tip leading to an arrest, bringing the total to $27,000.