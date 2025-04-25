2025 Baltimore Region Investment Summit set for May 15th at Baltimore Center Stage

BALTIMORE, Md. — Getting big companies to invest in Baltimore is one of the goals of the Greater Baltimore Committee, and who better to talk about investing in Baltimore than those doing it!

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced that David Rubenstein, Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group and member of the Baltimore Orioles ownership group, and Sashi Brown, President of the Baltimore Ravens, will be the featured speakers at the 2025 Baltimore Region Investment Summit.

This summit is an official spin-off of the SelectUSA Investment Summit, which annually connects international companies with economic development opportunities across the United States.

The Baltimore region is one of only a few cities hosting a SelectUSA spin-off in 2025, joining big cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Miami in showcasing its economic potential to global investors.

Over 300 business, government, and innovation leaders will gather to discuss projects and investments driving Baltimore's growth.

The summit follows the GBC’s latest 2024 Baltimore Region Scorecard, which reported an impressive $4.5 billion in economic activity.

Mark Anthony Thomas, GBC President and CEO, emphasized the importance of building a robust economic development machinery to attract investments: “SelectUSA has been a committed partner in helping the Baltimore Region thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

“This summit is a prime opportunity to highlight Baltimore’s strengths in industries such as biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and creative sectors,” said Lakey Boyd, GBC Chief Economic Officer.

As part of the summit’s activities, GBC and UpSurge Baltimore will co-host the 200th Equitech Tuesday on May 13, 2025, where the State of the Baltimore Region Tech Ecosystem report will be unveiled. This report will provide crucial insights into the growth and potential of Baltimore's tech landscape.

The 2025 Baltimore Region Investment Summit will take place on May 15, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Baltimore Center Stage, located at 700 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202. Interested participants are encouraged to apply for attendance by visiting GBC Events before May 12, 2025.

WMAR-2 News Randall Newsome spoke to GBC President and CEO in 2024 about building up Baltimore. You can watch that interview below.