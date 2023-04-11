2023 AFRAM festival musical lineup to be announced

BALTIMORE — Summer is almost here and one of the signs or sounds of summer in Baltimore is the AFRAM festival.

Tuesday morning, officials will reveal the names of who's scheduled to perform this year.

Officials haven’t dropped any hints about who will be on stage this year, but past festivals have brought a mix of old and new, everything from well established acts and up and comers, and in-between.

The AFRAM festival is a Baltimore tradition for 46 years.

Every summer, thousands flock to Druid Hill Park to celebrate African American heritage with food, dancing, and music as well as check out a variety of vendors from all over the city.

It takes place Juneteenth weekend, on the 17th and 18th this June.

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, is the celebration of the emancipation of African Americans from slavery.

The festival is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate black history with great food and entertainment.

The musical lineup features a mix of both world-renowned recording stars as well as local talent.

Last year's performers featured superstar performer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo; R&B singer El DeBarge; Superstar R&B group the O’Jays; DJ and radio host, DJ Quicksilva; and actor/singer Rotimi.

Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby, Baltimore city Recreation and Parks Executive Director Reginald Moore, DTLR Vice-President of Marketing Shawn Caesar will announce this year’s lineup at 10:30 Tuesday morning.