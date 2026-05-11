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2 Marylanders monitored by state health department after potential hantavirus exposure on flight

Spain Hantavirus Ship
Arturo Rodriguez/AP
Passengers board a plane bound for Eindhoven, after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez)
Spain Hantavirus Ship
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Two Marylanders who were on a flight which briefly included a M/V Hondius cruise ship passenger infected with hantavirus [who.int] are being monitored by the Maryland Department of Health, according to authorities.

The two Maryland residents who were potentially exposed were not passengers on the cruise ship.

To protect their privacy, the Maryland Department of Health will not release any additional information.

The hantaviruses, which are a family of viruses, are carried by rodents, and cases have been known to occur in the U.S.

Officials say no hantavirus cases have been identified in Maryland since 2019.

The Andes virus, which is known as the only strain which can spread from person to person, has never been reported in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health is working with government, experts, and medical facilities that have Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers.

This is an evolving public health situation.

The information provided reflects current knowledge and is subject to change as additional information is confirmed by local, federal, and international partners. More information about hantavirus and the outbreak on the M/V Hondius cruise ship is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [cdc.gov].

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