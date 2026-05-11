2 Marylanders monitored by state health department after potential hantavirus exposure on flight

Two Marylanders who were on a flight which briefly included a M/V Hondius cruise ship passenger infected with hantavirus [who.int] are being monitored by the Maryland Department of Health, according to authorities.

The two Maryland residents who were potentially exposed were not passengers on the cruise ship.

To protect their privacy, the Maryland Department of Health will not release any additional information.

The hantaviruses, which are a family of viruses, are carried by rodents, and cases have been known to occur in the U.S.

Officials say no hantavirus cases have been identified in Maryland since 2019.

The Andes virus, which is known as the only strain which can spread from person to person, has never been reported in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health is working with government, experts, and medical facilities that have Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers.

This is an evolving public health situation.