Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2.3 magnitude earthquake felt overnight in Rockville

Earthquake felt overnight in Rockville
USGS
Earthquake felt overnight in Rockville
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 10:17:44-05

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Some residents in Montgomery County may have been awoken overnight Tuesday by a shaking sensation.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it wasn't a dream.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported around 12:51am at Lakewood Country Club in Rockville, not far from Lakewood Elementary School.

The quake reached a depth of about 15.3 kilometers, but caused no damage or injuries.

Although earthquakes in Maryland are infrequent, one of similar impact occurred in Carroll County in 2022.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices