2.3 magnitude earthquake felt overnight in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Some residents in Montgomery County may have been awoken overnight Tuesday by a shaking sensation.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it wasn't a dream.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported around 12:51am at Lakewood Country Club in Rockville, not far from Lakewood Elementary School.

The quake reached a depth of about 15.3 kilometers, but caused no damage or injuries.

Although earthquakes in Maryland are infrequent, one of similar impact occurred in Carroll County in 2022.