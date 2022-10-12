Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in Carroll County

SYKESVILLE, Md. — If you felt a small rumble when you were trying to sleep, it wasn't a bad dream.

The United State Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake around midnight Wednesday. The agency reports the epicenter in the Sykesville area of Carroll County.

While the earthquake wasn't big, some people could feel it as far away as Baltimore and as far south as Silver Spring.

No injuries have been reported.

There was a small earthquake reported in Clarksville last year. Here are some other facts about earthquakes reported in Maryland: