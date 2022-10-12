Watch Now
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in Carroll County

Posted at 3:45 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 04:18:37-04

SYKESVILLE, Md. — If you felt a small rumble when you were trying to sleep, it wasn't a bad dream.

The United State Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake around midnight Wednesday. The agency reports the epicenter in the Sykesville area of Carroll County.

While the earthquake wasn't big, some people could feel it as far away as Baltimore and as far south as Silver Spring.

You can see a full report on the earthquake here.

No injuries have been reported.

There was a small earthquake reported in Clarksville last year. Here are some other facts about earthquakes reported in Maryland:

