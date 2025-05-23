BALTIMORE — Demetrius Phyall, or Meechie, was only two weeks away from graduating high school with his whole life ahead of him when he was shot and killed.

"I guess, what if?"

WATCH: 18-year-old shot and killed two weeks before graduation 18-year-old shot and killed two weeks before graduationDemetrius Phyall (Meechie)

That's the question Delegate Sean A. Stinnett is left asking himself after 18-year-old Demetrius Phyall, or Menchie's, life was killed.

Stinnett has known Demetrius since he was 3 years old.

"He's just like one of my own little kids, you know, me being the big uncle," Stinnett said. "I've watched him grow up since him, his brother, and my youngest daughter grew up pretty much in kiddie college at Baltimore City Community College."

He told WMAR 2 News that he matured into a young man with goals and ambitions.

"He was a kid that was trying to find his way in life. He reestablished himself as far as being close to God and establish his faith in Islam."

But those goals were tragically cut short on Monday.

Baltimore City Police say around 5:40 p.m. officers responded to East Preston Street to investigate several ShotSpotter alerts.

Demetrius was found shot multiple times.

He later died at the hospital.

Stinnett learned of his passing while at a meeting.

"[I felt] devastated, angry, hurt—not only that a young child lost his life, but also you're concerned about his parents because I know how much his parents really loved him as well."

The way he died hit Stinnett even harder considering Demetrius was a part of the Baltimore Clean Streets program.

One of its main focuses is on mediating members of the youth to prevent arguments from resulting in crimes.

"Overall, I think that we just have to find ways to do a little bit more to make sure that we reach to those individuals that are establishing these types of beefs."

He said Demetrius was so close to starting a new chapter in his life.

"He was two weeks away from graduating from high school, and then he wanted to get his CDL license, and that's something that I was going to gift to him," he said. "We're not gonna see the progression; we're not gonna be able to see him get married and have children and give more smiles to other people."

There's no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

Demetrius's funeral will be held on Saturday.

