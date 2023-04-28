17-year-old turns self in for allegedly shooting fellow teenager in the head

BALTIMORE — Accompanied by his mother and attorney, a 17-year-old turned himself in Thursday to face attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in the head.

The 16-year-old victim was shot April 19 in a parking lot on Carver Road in South Baltimore. He remains in critical condition.

Police have not revealed any potential motive in the case.

So far this year 35 teens between the ages of 17 and 17 have been shot in Baltimore City.

The latest happened April 25 when a 14-year-old boy was among three people injured in a shooting on N. Montford Street.

Two days earlier, a concerned citizen took a 15-year-old to the hospital after noticing he'd been shot in the area of W. Baltimore and N. Gilmor Street in West Baltimore.