16-year-old critically injured after being shot in the head in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating after another teenager was injured by gunfire this week.

This time it happened Wednesday evening near Carver and Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore.

WMAR 2 News spoke with concerned neighbors who are fed up with hearing the same story about youth and guns.

The 16-year-old victim remains critically wounded after being shot in the head.

People living in the area like John and Karen expressed strong words, urging parents and neighbors to step up in helping to end the violent culture infecting our youth.

“What they need to do is start talking to the parents and find out what your child got in his bedroom, that’s where the search should begin,” John said.

It’s the heartfelt words from John who became angry after hearing of another teen wounded in his neighborhood, in this case on a parking lot.

“Yeah the youth violence is out of order. It’s ridiculous, it’s tragic, and they need to give the children something to do,” John said.

Both Karen and John were not familiar with this latest incident, but they're worried about so many teens walking around with guns.

“You have a lot of kids that’s hanging on the corner and about 3 to 4 of them in that crowd got a gun," said Karen. "I’m going to carry a ooze, I’m going to carry a shot gun this and that, because you not gone stop and frisk them. But when that same child shoot another child or shoot you then what you got to do."

Law enforcement addressing the issue is one medium, yet John and Karen agree that parent interaction with their children is equally important.

“My mother whipped my behind and I ain’t in jail in prison or in the ground," said John. "You got to whoop your children, talk to your children, educate your children, don’t let other people educate your children."

“The problem is now we go to deal with the young people, because they the ones who got the guns. Where do they get the guns from?," Karen asked. "You know we don’t have money to ship guns in here. That's us killing us, they giving us the equipment to kill us.”

“I understand it’s hard to work, pay the bills and take care of this child, at the same time but you got to make a way," said John. "We got neighbors, we got friends, the community needs to come back together and start raising these children together."

Homicide detectives have taken over the case since the teen's injuries are considered life threatening.



Right now no information on a potential motive or suspect has been released.

So far this year 33 teens between the ages of 13 and 17 have been shot in Baltimore City.