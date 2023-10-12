169 mailbox units to be placed at County-owned park property in Fort Howard

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Residents of Fort Howard will now have more mailbox units at their disposal.

On Thursday the United States Postal Service announced it will be placing 169 mailbox units on a portion of Baltimore County land within Fort Howard Veteran Park.

Back in August, we spoke to residents in the Fort Howard community who were frustrated about the closing of the Fort Howard Post Office.

"If you live here, most residents, they walk here. A lot of them don't have transportation, they're senior citizens, and the thought that they would have to drive 14 miles round trip to get their mail every single day is absurd," said Jessica Hammonds of Fort Howard.

Officials told WMAR the closure was happening because the lease to the building was expiring.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume spoke on the issue saying it wasn't fair to the people of Fort Howard.

"They're on the right side of the issue. So if they're working on a petition, please get me a copy. If I have to deliver it myself to the postmaster general, I will," Mfume said.

In September, the post office received a one month extension, giving some temporary relief to the residents in Fort Howard.

The new mailbox units will be located just 0.2 from the former post office location.