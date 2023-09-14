Fort Howard Post Office receives one month extension to remain open

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Fort Howard Post Office will remain open, for another month.

The post office was set to close on Friday, September 15, but now they're expected to continue operating at the current location until October 14 until USPS works towards a long-term solution.

This development comes after lawmakers sent letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy expressing concerns with the initial plan to close the branch.

The USPS said the closure was because the lease to the building is expiring.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin and Congressman Kweisi Mfume released the following statement: