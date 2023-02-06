16-year-old shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old.

It happened Sunday in northeast Baltimore near East 29th street and Hillen Road.

Baltimore city police said that’s where 16-year-old Andreas Moreno Jr. was gunned down.

Neighbors on the block where it happened like Andrea Mason said sadly this violence feels like another normal day in their community.

“ I don’t even watch the news anymore and that’s sad. Who’s surprised about all these killings in Baltimore that’s what I wanna know, who’s surprised, it happens every day. But it’s to the point where you're numb now. It’s children every day, it’s more children than old people and that’s sad , it’s sad. I’ve been around here 25 years this ain’t new,” Mason said.

Police said on Sunday, just after 6:00 p.m., they responded after hearing gun shots and being alerted by a shot spotter. When they got there, they tried to perform CPR on the teen but when the paramedics arrived they pronounced him dead.

And although the violence seems normal to some neighbors like Mason, she continues to wonder if they will ever see a change in her neighborhood.

“We can’t expect the politicians to do everything, it starts at home. I’m ready to get out of Baltimore, I’m ready to move and I been here all my life except for when I was in the military. I’m ready to move I’m sick of Baltimore, I’m sick of the killings everyday,” Mason said.

Police have not released any details about the person they are looking for but anyone with information concerning what led to this homicide is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.