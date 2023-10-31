16-year-old found shot to death in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Monday night and it was an unusual way police discovered his body.

Police responded to Orleans Street near N. Milton around 11:30 p.m. Monday after they were told a pedestrian was hit by a car.

When detectives arrived they found a 16-year-old lying in the middle of the street and discovered he had been shot to death.

Ring doorbell footage captured from a nearby neighbor’s house shows a few moments after police responded to what they thought was a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said that’s where they found a 16-year-old lying in the street unresponsive.

Police, and people nearby, immediately tried to render aide until paramedics arrived. Conica Smith and Bernadette Carter both live in the Frankford neighborhood where police later discovered the teen had been shot right in the 4600 block of Bowleys Lane.

“I’m stiff and saddened to hear that,” Smith said.

Neighbors who didn’t want to be identified told WMAR they heard a scuffle happening around that time others heard the gun shots.

“Yeah I just heard a bunch of gun shots in the area, about 4 or 5. They were really, really loud, it caught my attention with the loud shots,” Carter said.

“ I was in the kitchen and heard gun shots, I came to the door because I wanted to check on my friends and the neighbors to see if a car was parked outside,” Smith said.

Even though many neighbors heard the gunshots, none of the neighbors saw what happened.

However, police said after the teen was shot he somehow ended up being driven nearly three miles away from where the initial shooting took place.

“It’s terrible the way the street are out here now days all it is , is a bunch of kids getting killed in the neighborhood,” Carter said.

Many neighbors said they’ve known the area to have some issues with crime but none of which they remember involving a homicide.

Others like Kevin Katana were left pleading with teens in the community to change their violent culture to stop the crime.

“I wish they'd stop because it don’t make since for the young kids to be out here in the gun fire,” Carter said.

“No matter what society taught you, no matter what you’re going through in your life, you don’t have to kill anybody. You don’t have to rob anybody. You don’t have to steal from anybody,” Katana said.

It’s unclear how police discovered the teenager was shot at a different location and then was driven to Orleans street that’s part of what’s still being investigated.

People in that Frankfort area where that teen was shot however said they were already organizing a community walk to respond to the crime in that area.

The walk is set to take place on Wednesday, to learn more, click here.